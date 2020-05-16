May 14th was a dreary and sad day. I lost the truest friend I ever had. For on this day, Dorraine Boyne passed on, ending nearly 71 years (July 23, 1949) of a wonderful, loving partnership. Besides myself, Jack, she leaves behind her son James Boyne, daughters Deborah Cummings (Denis), Patricia Arnold (Mike) and daughter-in-law Linda Boyne. Six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her first born, John William Boyne (2016), her father, James Abell, sister, Winifred Gough (Winnie) and her mother, Florence Abell. Dorraine was a warm and loving mother, friend and companion. She lived a true Christian life and raised a brood to be proud of. They are her living legacy. May she rest in peace in the arms of her God! A private funeral service for immediate family will be held at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY (905-892-1699) with interment to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family via Live Stream starting at 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at ://distantlink.com/dlm21.html> and enter the password: Arbor2020 where prompted. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her memory to a charity of your choice. Share valued memories, condolences and photos online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca ://www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca>
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 16, 2020.