The family of Dorraine Boyne would like to express our appreciation for the many condolences, kind words, charitable donations and house gifts received from friends and neighbours as we attempt to absord what has transpired. We would also like to thank the many nurses, staff and Dr. Gupta at the 6th floor of the Welland General Hospital. May your God go with you. Jack, Jim, Deb and Pat



