Doug passed away in the comfort of his home while surrounded by love on May 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by his beloved wife Elaine Katharine (2015). Proud father of Jack (Kerry) Karen (Marc) Lauzon, David (Lovissa) and Cam (Lisa). Cherished grandfather of Kathryn "Kami", Hillary, Mallory, Matthew, Liam and Ethan. Also survived by his brother Donald. Predeceased by his three sisters and one brother. The family extend their appreciation to Tami Smith and Shannon Miller for their comfort and support. Doug graduated from Ryerson University and accepted a job with Horton CBI where he stayed for over forty years until his retirement. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. A service to celebrate Doug's life will take place at Bridgewater Country Club (Thompson and Gilmore Rd.) at a date and time to be announced. If so desired, donations to the Douglas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family.



