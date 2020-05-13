Doug McCallum
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doug's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doug passed away in the comfort of his home while surrounded by love on May 11, 2020 at the age of 84. Predeceased by his beloved wife Elaine Katharine (2015). Proud father of Jack (Kerry) Karen (Marc) Lauzon, David (Lovissa) and Cam (Lisa). Cherished grandfather of Kathryn "Kami", Hillary, Mallory, Matthew, Liam and Ethan. Also survived by his brother Donald. Predeceased by his three sisters and one brother. The family extend their appreciation to Tami Smith and Shannon Miller for their comfort and support. Doug graduated from Ryerson University and accepted a job with Horton CBI where he stayed for over forty years until his retirement. Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. A service to celebrate Doug's life will take place at Bridgewater Country Club (Thompson and Gilmore Rd.) at a date and time to be announced. If so desired, donations to the Douglas Memorial Hospital Auxiliary would be appreciated by the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Bridgewater Country Club
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved