Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Douglas Alton MADOLE


1936 - 09
Douglas Alton MADOLE Obituary
MADOLE: Douglas Alton- September 22, 1936- January 1, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Douglas leaves behind to miss him, his wife Dorothy of 62 years. Loving father of Wayne (2003) and Darlene. Grandfather to Sarah (John), Jesse(1996), Melissa, Matthew(Britanie). Great Grandfather of 6 who he enjoyed seeing and teasing. A gentle, kind and considerate man is how all who knew Douglas would describe him. He will be missed by many. As per Douglas' wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905) 682 0474. A private family interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.passfieldmortuary.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 14, 2020
