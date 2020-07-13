It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Douglas Arnold, who left us to be with his beloved wife Danielle and cat Princess. He will be missed by his sister Laura McDougall and Nieces Karen Sinden (Scot), Wanda McDougall, Brenda Roadnight (Garry) as well as his great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to The Kidney Foundation or Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 13, 2020.