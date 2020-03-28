|
Douglas passed away at the Welland Hospital - Extended Care Unit on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his 68th year. Doug had a zest for life and brought smiles and laughter to all those that knew him. He loved watching old westerns in his quiet time and enjoyed going to Mass on Sundays. He will be deeply missed by his Sister Linda as well as Brothers Carmen and Ralph. Doug had many nieces and nephews, and cousins that will carry his memory in their hearts. Doug also had many friends, he enjoyed socializing and having fun. He was predeceased by his Mother Carmella, Father Carman, brothers Nick and Gary, and sister Karen. Thank you to the Nurses, Doctors and PSWs of the Extended Care Unit of the Welland Hospital for their excellent care and compassion. The family would also like to thank JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence staff for their kindness, attentiveness and assistance. Cremation has taken place and private family funeral will take place due to the current health crisis. A memorial will be planned at a future date. In memory of Doug, donations to the Niagara Health Foundation - Extended Care Unit Welland Site or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020