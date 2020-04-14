|
January 16, 1961 - April 9, 2020 With family by his side, Doug passed away at Hotel Dieu Shaver after a 28 month long battle with Glioblastoma. Best friend and partner of Carrie Nadeau Farr, loving father to Brett of Buffalo, N.Y. Forever in the hearts of his mother Ann (Avery), his sister Andrea (Scott) Spooner of Tonawanda, N.Y. and his hockey son Brad Boyes. Sadly missed by his Uncle and Aunts, Neen Purdon and Ron & June Cawthorn. Predeceased by his father Douglas Cawthorn Sr., his grandparents William & Hope Avery, Joseph & Gertrude Cawthorn. Doug will be sadly missed by Carrie's family, children Suzanne (Shawn) Glaab and Ryan Farr, parents Roger and Elizabeth Nadeau, her siblings Cathy (Morris) Coverdale and Amy Nadeau. He will also be missed by Brett's mother Beth McMahon, his nieces and nephew, cousins and many extended family and friends. Doug was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on his father's 28th birthday and his maternal grandparents wedding anniversary. Doug moved back to Welland with his family as a toddler and spent his youth and young adulthood playing hockey as a goalie (one hell of a goalie) in Welland. He can lay claim to a championship trophy shared with his Jr. B Cougars team from 1980. While living in Erie, PA, Doug, his wife and son were a billet family for some Erie Otters hockey players. Doug was an ever-present force in his son's life, attending every practice and game of every sport Brett took part in, providing support and encouragement. He loved Brett unconditionally and was so very proud of him. He looked forward to his Friday afternoon "Men's Club" meetings at M.T. Bellies with his buddies and his visits to CC's Dugout to see friends. Doug was a long time employee of Wegmans and The Home Depot. Thank you to all for your visits and support over this long journey. The family would like to thank the staff of Hotel Dieu Shaver for all of their care and compassion while caring for our Doug. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements will be announced at a later date once the COVID19 pandemic has eased. Donations in Doug's name can be made to Welland Minor Hockey Association, Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada or a . Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020