July 29, 1942 - May 26, 2020 Doug Whyte passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Tuesday, May 26th, in his 78th year. Having faced the challenges of two prior strokes with incredible fortitude, he suffered a third that proved too great an obstacle to overcome. He left us peacefully, on a sunny morning, with Sally by his side. Doug is predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Louise Whyte (nee Carlson), and his father, John Alexander Whyte. He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Sally; his loving children, Robin Chiera (Mario), Dr. Sarah Whyte (Anna McCartney), and Jonathan Whyte (Rachel); and his adoring grandchildren, Katherine and Michael Chiera, Morgan and Tamsin Whyte McCartney, and Adelaide and Isaac Whyte. Doug is also remembered with love by his brother, Paul (Marlene), nieces Jennifer Thibeault and Kelly Taylor, extended family, and cherished lifelong friends. Doug was respected for his work as a Chartered Accountant and his contributions to the accounting profession. He was recognized as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario (1985)—the highest distinction of the profession—and served on the governing council for the institute. His proudest and most defining achievement was his role as a founding Partner of Durward Jones Barkwell & Company, LLP. Through his commitment to establishing and growing the firm, he built a reputation as a business leader, community leader, and mentor. He was personally invested in the well-being of his colleagues and clients, many of whom would become dear friends. Although humble about his contributions, Doug was actively involved in giving back to his community. He held numerous roles in community groups and charities over the years, including but not limited to the Rotary Club, where he was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship, the Grape and Wine Festival, the St. Catharines Centennial committee, and the Survivors of Stroke Niagara. He was especially dedicated to the Niagara Community Foundation, working tirelessly on their behalf and serving on the St. Catharines Community Fund Advisory Board. Following his first stroke, he undertook the significant commitment of serving on the board of the Hotel Dieu Shaver Hospital Foundation. Whether providing his professional expertise or lending his skills to causes near to his heart, Doug always found a way to give his time and talents back to the community. Doug will be remembered for his extraordinary kindness and generosity, his dedication to his profession, his contributions to the Niagara community, his cheeky sense of humour, his (at times painful) dedication to the Buffalo Bills, his tenacity through struggles, and his unfailing pride and love for his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to George Darte Funeral Home, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. In light of current social distancing restrictions, a fitting celebration of Doug's life must be postponed until a later date. Until then, the family asks that you take a moment, wherever you may be, to share your memories of Doug and to raise a toast in his honour. If you wish, donations may be made in Doug's memory to the Hotel Dieu-Shaver Foundation or to Community Care of St. Catharines/Thorold. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.