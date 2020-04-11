|
Fought until his last on April 6, 2020. The youngest of four born to Helen (Duff) and Thomas Stack on August 2, 1949 in Welland, Ontario, was predeceased by his brother John (Joanne) and is dearly missed by sisters Anne Wilkinson (Barry), Mary Parsons (Darroch) and all of their families. He met the love of his life Diane Carol (Vash) at 19 and enjoyed 46 long years of loving marriage. Take comfort knowing he is with his daughter Sarah Anne. Treasured memories will always be held by his children Bryan, Kerry (Andrew Batt), Kathleen (Sachin Sindu) and only grandchild Norah Josephine Batt. A true friend to many, and champion of the working man, his quick wit and smile were always welcome on the job at Atlas Steels. A provider that only focussed on what mattered, Doug held family above all and enjoyed the simple pleasures of daily crosswords, fishing at the cottage on L'Isle-aux-Allumettes and beating the Duff boys in highly competitive euchre games. He defied the odds battling cancer with relentless spirit and strength for years. The family will always be grateful to those at Saint Elizabeth Health Care for all their comfort and support. In lieu of attending a service or sending flowers, please donate generously to the Walker Family Cancer Centre in St Catharines Ontario, as they provide us all with more time with people like Doug.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020