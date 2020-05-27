Passed away suddenly on May 24, 2020 in his 61st year, peacefully at home with his cherished wife Sandra of 33 years by his side. He is predeceased by his father Lloyd and his mother Rose (Ezewski). Loving father of his two sons, Kyle (Jen) and Andrew. Much loved brother of Judy (the late Wayne) Beaudry, Debbie (Gary) Chrysler, Cindy, and Brian (Melanie). Doug was a son-in-law of Margaret (the late Willard) Lane, brother-in-law to Cheryl (John) Mojeski, Sharon (Jacques) Carrier, the late Robert Lane and Marsha Tufford (Hussein Mahmut). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In keeping with Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place. A visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Thursday, June 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a private family service. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Due to the Ontario Health concerns, there are to be only 10 non-employees on the Funeral Home property at anytime by order of the Premier; all attendees must be 2 metres apart. Guests who wish to attend the visitation must schedule a time with the family. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 27, 2020.