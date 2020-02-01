Home

More Obituaries for Douglas Kerr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Lloyd Kerr

Douglas Lloyd Kerr Obituary
Doug passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in his 72nd year with his loving son by his side. Doug is predeceased by his parents William Ralph Kerr (2003) and Aileen Kerr (2014) and is remembered by his children Theresa Lynn and Stuart Douglas (Lory), his brother Randy William (Lorinda (Rindy)) and his adorable dog Sambo. Doug will be fondly remembered by a host of friends he had in both the auto racing community and business ventures he held over the years as well as his cousins, nieces, nephews, stepchildren, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Doug treasured his buddy Peter Cooperman and cherished his coffee buddies. In keeping with Doug's wishes, cremation has taken place.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
