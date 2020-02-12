|
|
Suddenly on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at NHS-St. Catharines at 61 years of age. Beloved husband of Roberta Abraham. Loving father of Brandon (Ashley), Alexander and Alicia. Dear grandfather of Adelyn. Dear brother of Rodney (Denise). He will be remembered by Roberta's daughters Cheryl and Sharlene (Jennifer) and granddaughters Delanie and Grayson. Also will be remembered by his nephews, their spouses, children and many cousins. Will be missed by his buddy Mazi. Family and friends will be received at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Hwy., Thorold on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 12 noon to 1:45 p.m. A funeral service to celebrate Doug's life will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. with interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020