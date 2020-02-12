Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Barron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Mason Reginald Barron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Mason Reginald Barron Obituary
Suddenly on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at NHS-St. Catharines at 61 years of age. Beloved husband of Roberta Abraham. Loving father of Brandon (Ashley), Alexander and Alicia. Dear grandfather of Adelyn. Dear brother of Rodney (Denise). He will be remembered by Roberta's daughters Cheryl and Sharlene (Jennifer) and granddaughters Delanie and Grayson. Also will be remembered by his nephews, their spouses, children and many cousins. Will be missed by his buddy Mazi. Family and friends will be received at Pleasantview Funeral Home, 2000 Merrittville Hwy., Thorold on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 12 noon to 1:45 p.m. A funeral service to celebrate Doug's life will be held in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. with interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations can be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -