It is with sadness we announce the passing of Douglas Neil Inman on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Niagara Regional Hospital. Douglas is predeceased by his father, Bill, and brother Brian. He is survived by his mother, Audrey, siblings Janet (Raymond), Alan, and Keith (René), and although he had down syndrome, Doug was family, like when he clambered to know what Whiskey was at a family gathering; gasping it down, 'thas Wicky,' he said. He also enjoyed wheeling his old car around in the back yard; the one his brothers set up on blocks. He did drive once though, on an old abandoned lot, wheeling a big car around until it smashed into a friend's truck. The poor guy fell to the ground holding his ribs; laughing his face off. Doug got to fly to England; swim in the Atlantic; camp up north. He had a job, took the bus to work. On quiet nights, he'd sit beside you, pat your knee or elbow and lean his cheek to your shoulder. He loved helping out; was good with dishes, but not hammers. And loved to hug people. If music was playing, he'd pirouette into a room; liked to strum his guitar and sing. Stompin' Tom, Johnny Cash and Roger Whitaker were his favourites. He played road hockey. Few neighbours dared deek passed that lightening swing (the game isn't called shinny for nothing). He'd smile brightly at his brother-in-law, if Montreal scored and the internet goal light flashed. Doug being a Leaf fan, he liked everyone to win. Doug would watch trains shunt along the tracks below Merritton bridge. It seemed to answer, for him, where the sounds of the night came from. He lived with his family for 53 years, plus 7 in the Niagara Health System. At birth, his survival rate was 30. The family wishes to thank all aspects of the Niagara Health System. A private service will be held in his honour. Donations as you wish. Otherwise raise a stick and glass of 'Wicky' to a life lived. Online condolences can be made at www.hulseandenglish.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 18, 2020