Passed away May 1, 2020, peacefully with his family by his side in in 92nd year. He will be greatly missed by loving wife Joan of 65 years and their children Karen, Jim and Scott (Kim). Predeceased by son Curtis John. He was brother to Lance (Sharon) and the late Clive (Jean) and Grandpa to Melissa, Jordan, Jessica, Michael, Ben and great-grandchildren. Doug worked for General Motors for 34 years in the Personnel Department. A private family service will be held. If desired, donations can be made in Doug's honor to Make A Wish Canada. Online condolences may be shared at dartefuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 4, 2020.
