Douglas Searle

A sweet man with a heart of gold has been taken away from family and friends way too soon. Doug died suddenly after battling heart and kidney failure October 7, 2020. Missing him terribly are his wife Val (Bayley), children Ken, Alyse, Franklyn, sister Pat Coleman (Mike), niece Kimberly, sister-in-law Liz (Doug), nephew Jonathan (Lindsay), Saskatchewan cousins Carrie Lee, Bob (Sherilyn) and Heather and their families. Wonderful memories were created with good friends Sandi, Kari, Linda, Roy, the Gull Line Gang, the Sandbanks crew and many others. He is predeceased by his brother Rob, parents Joyce and Jock and cousin RD. Doug was born in Saskatoon and a proud Saskatchewan Roughriders fan. He loved curling, big dogs, the Toronto Blue Jays, Formula One racing, and beer. He was a cancer survivor and a volunteer driver for the Cancer Society. He was a stay-at-home dad who raised three great kids and a caregiver for his parents. His legacy lives on through his organ donation. Thanks to the doctors and nurses at the Hamilton and St. Catharines General Hospitals for their hard work. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society and Pets Alive Niagara in lieu of flowers. Sleep well, Smooch. Family and friends are welcomed to gather at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton Street St. Catharines on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and again from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held by invite only. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 attendees. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask. Online guestbook www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 13, 2020.
