Peacefully at home, on July 2, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of the late Shirley for 27 years. Loving father of Judith (Wayne) Hawes. Cherished grandfather of Robert and Bradford Hawes. Brother of Lenore (Allan) Stratford and the late Arnold Davison. Survived by nieces and nephews, Karen (Michael) Bernatz, Chris (Shereen) Stratford and Lesley Stratford (Westley McDonald), as well as great nieces and nephews, Jordyn, Jake, Dakota, Curtis, Lucas and Arwyn. Cremation has taken place. Private family interment will to be held at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Hospital for Sick Kids Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com