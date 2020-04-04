|
|
It is with heavy hearts, that we announce the passing of our beloved Wife and Mother Dragica who passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday April 1, 2020 in her 82nd year. Loving wife of Ivan Gojmerac of 60 years. Caring and beloved mom of Ivan jr. (Jana) Gojmerac, Lillian (Geoff) Staples and Cindy Gojmerac (Lucas). Cherished grandmother of Jessica, Madeline, Carlee, Morgan, Julia and Arianna. Predeceased by her parents Rok and Mara Cigic, brothers Franc and Josip and sisters Kata, Vera and Jana "Anna". Dragica will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Dragica was born April 9, 1938 in Martinski Vrh, Croatia where she met her husband Ivan. She came to Canada in 1963 where she started her family. She devoted her life to raising her three children. She lived for her family and six grandchildren. Dragica was a fun loving, caring, selfless person who enjoyed music, dancing and enjoyed the company of friends and relatives. She was an amazing cook and was famous in our family for her strudel. The family would like to thank Nurse Kim and Nurse Jocelyn and the entire palliative care team who helped through this difficult time. A private graveside service will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy donations may be directed to St. Anthony of Padova Croatian Church or Hospice Niagara. Arrangements entrusted to J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca. As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live. She will be greatly missed by many.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020