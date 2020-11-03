Are you having some wine? We will honour and celebrate your beautiful soul. You were a true son to Barb and Mike Bielecky, a brother to Sue Bielecky (Ray Zimmerman) and a dear friend to Christy Robinson. You spoke so highly of your incredible work family at Farewell Electric. They gave you the absolute respect and appreciation you deserved not only as a licensed electrician but as a person and friend. We should do a shot. Let's also do a shot to celebrate you as a Civil Engineering Technician. Smile as you reunite with Buckshot/Breadbasket and find peace in the knowledge that Sally Cinnamon/Cobweb and Pete Julius/Nutter are safe and comfortable. Drew, we will express our absolute gratitude to all of the good Samaritans that selflessly tried to help you. We will show our gratitude to Niagara Regional Police in their search for answers for you. And to Andrea at Pleasantview for keeping you safe. We promise to honour all of your final wishes. We promise to gather together all of your people that you love and respect to celebrate you. Should we do another shot? Today and always, my friend, I will raise the Grasshopper Flea Beetle, raise two fingers and celebrate you. Always remember and never forget you are so loved. "IT AINT THE SIZE OF THE DOG IN THE FIGHT IT'S THE SIZE OF THE FIGHT IN THE DOG" The world changed for so many people on the day you walked into the life of Lisa Bielecky. One more shot down the hatch until we meet again, my friend. You are invited to share your special memories and condolences online at www.pleasantivewcemtery.ca