Driedger ANNE HILDEBRANDT
On Tuesday, October 27, 2020, Mom/Oma in her 99th year, went home to heaven to join her husband Abe. She was the dear mother of Bob (Lorraine), Alice (Ed), Don (Carolyn), Larry (Joyce) and loving Oma to 10 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Sister to Agatha and Peter, and predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She was a longstanding member of the Vineland United Mennonite Church. Oma was always very interested in everything her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were doing and attended many of their events over the years. She loved watching her flowers grow, birds sing, and walking on the beach. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will take place at Tallman's Funeral Home 3277 King Street, Vineland from 3-5 on Sunday, November 1st. A private burial and funeral will be held. Memorial donations may be sent to the Mennonite Central Committee. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
