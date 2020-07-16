With heavy hearts, the family announces the sudden passing of Reverend Dwain on July 13, 2020 in St. Catharines at the age of 55. Beloved husband of Colleen for 32 years. Devoted father to Felicia and Edward. Predeceased by his mother, Yvonne and his father, Maxwell. Loving brother to Tanya (Bob), and Shawn (Sue). He will be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews. Reverend Dwain was ordained as a minister in 1997 and called Mountainview United Church home since 2012. He enjoyed golfing and playing games with his family. His sense of humor will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME 585 Carlton Street St. Catharines. Visitation will be held at Mountainview United Church on Saturday July 18, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. with funeral service to follow. Visitation and funeral attendance is on an invitation only basis. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial donations to be made to Mountainview United Church. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 120 attendees. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask.