On September 20, 2020, in his 97th year, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, E. Cline Stephenson, also known as "Short" and "Steve", peacefully passed away. Predeceased by wife Peggy (2008), sister Lillian Patterson (1989) and brother Jack "Riggs" (2019, at the age of 101). He will be sadly missed by his family. Father of Karen Chretien (Pierre) and Mary Cipparone (Peter). Grandfather of Stephen (Antonieta) Chretien, Jamie (Amanda) Chretien, Leah (Pete) Rosati, and Jesse Cipparone and great-grandfather to three. Cline worked for Canada Post for 45 years, the last local born Postmaster of this city. He was a lifetime member of the Sports Wall of Fame committee and inducted as a baseball player and coach. He also received the City of Niagara Falls Recognition Award. A visitation will be held at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Ave. Niagara Falls, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a service in the chapel at 12 p.m. Interment at Fairview Cemetery to follow. In keeping within Covid guidelines, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a mask or face-shield, check in at the entrance, and maintain social distancing. There may be a small delay so we can maintain adequate numbers in the visiting room. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
