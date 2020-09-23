1/2
E. Cline STEPHENSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 20, 2020, in his 97th year, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, E. Cline Stephenson, also known as "Short" and "Steve", peacefully passed away. Predeceased by wife Peggy (2008), sister Lillian Patterson (1989) and brother Jack "Riggs" (2019, at the age of 101). He will be sadly missed by his family. Father of Karen Chretien (Pierre) and Mary Cipparone (Peter). Grandfather of Stephen (Antonieta) Chretien, Jamie (Amanda) Chretien, Leah (Pete) Rosati, and Jesse Cipparone and great-grandfather to three. Cline worked for Canada Post for 45 years, the last local born Postmaster of this city. He was a lifetime member of the Sports Wall of Fame committee and inducted as a baseball player and coach. He also received the City of Niagara Falls Recognition Award. A visitation will be held at Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Ave. Niagara Falls, on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a service in the chapel at 12 p.m. Interment at Fairview Cemetery to follow. In keeping within Covid guidelines, all visitors to the funeral home must wear a mask or face-shield, check in at the entrance, and maintain social distancing. There may be a small delay so we can maintain adequate numbers in the visiting room. Online tributes may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved