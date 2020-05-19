E. Pauline GRAHAM
Passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Linhaven Home for the Aged, after a lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 74 years. Beloved daughter of the late Ivy and Alfred Graham. Loving sister of Eleanor Graham amd Philip (Karen) Graham. Dear Aunt of Candice McNeil and Patrick Graham and great nephews Charlie and Theo. Thank you to the staff at Linhaven for their kindness and excellent care of Pauline. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Pauline's Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
