1951-2018 "Mr. Bill" Dear Mr. Bill, Well, another year and higher property taxes! We hope your father hasn't demonstrated any hand-to-hand combat moves on you lately and your mum is still extoling the virtues of tidying up once in a while! I am sure you have had a few more beers with Uncle Ted and great-Uncle Cec. Your brother is trying to turn himself from mill right to grow-light hydroponics specialist and your sister is contemplating even more do-it-yourself renovations, only this time somewhere warmer. Your great-nephews are growing like weeds - two of them like giant redwoods and two like red-haired bamboo! The rest of us are doing well, even if somewhat older and creakier. We'll check in again next year. We miss you terribly. Pat, Bob and Helen
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020