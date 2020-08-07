1/1
Ed Visser
Passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the age of 58. He leaves behind his loving wife, Tinie and his sons: Nick & his wife Adrianna and grandson, Thomas; Luke and his fiancé Claire, Ben and his fiancé, Nicole. He will be missed by his siblings: Carl & Linda, Al & Anne, Liz & Greg Cayen, Mark & Maria and Akke Ann(late Cor) Verbeek. He will also be missed by Tinie's siblings: Bill & Christine, Shorty (late Bea), Sena (late Mark) Postma, Jake & Roxanne, Alwyn (late Ed) Verbeek, Mike and Betty & Jack Zaenglien. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Ed was the owner and operator of Frontier Painting & Decorating and loved fishing and camping. If desired, please make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. Visitation will be held at the George Darte Funeral Home on Sunday, August 9 from 7 to 9 pm. Funeral service will take place on Monday, August 10 at 2pm at Harbour Fellowship Church, North Service Road. Cremation to follow. Due to covid-19 regulations, please wear a mask in attendance to the visitation and funeral service and adhere to the social distancing policy. Online Guest Book- www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
