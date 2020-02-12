|
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with her family at her side, Edda DeMarchi (nee Malisani) passed away peacefully at home in her 89th year. Edda is predeceased by her devoted husband Giuseppe 'Joe' in 2014 and her first husband Frank in 1985; parents Luigi and Elvira Malisani; dear brother Albano Malisani, sister Silvana and brothers-in-law Atilio Cudini and Atilio D'Angela. Edda was the very much loved second mother to Dolores (James) Anderson and Gina DeMarchi; proud Nonni to Jamie Anderson and Joseph and Jessica Harrison; cherished sister to Cecilia (Atelio) D'Angela, nephew David and niece Yvonne (Daniel) Lalonde, brother Daniele and sister-in-law Delia Malisani and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Edda will also be sadly missed by neighbours and friends from Glenwood Place and Stamford Estates, as well as Thorold and Toronto, especially Gianina Pegalo, Jean Dal Bello and Kay McNeil. The family would like to thank Edda's doctors Dr. David Rosa and Dr. Jorge Marull, along with her palliative nurses Liliya Shevchouk, Geneva Kennedy and Laura Pope Goulet, and the RPNs and PSWs, who with great skill and compassion took such great care of Edda in her last weeks and days. Friends are invited to call at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Friday 2 to 4, and 7 to 9 p.m. Vigil prayers will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday at 10 am at Our Lady of the Scapular Church, with cremation to follow. The Rite of Committal will follow at a later date. In memory of Edda, donations may be made to the Christian Children's Fund of Canada or Covenant House, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020