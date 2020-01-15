|
Passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at The Meadows of Dorchester at the age of 92. Beloved husband of the late Eunice. Cherished father of Ron (Ruth), Brian (Verna), Don (Patti) and Laura. Loving grandfather of Matthew, Stephanie, Jennifer, Joshua, Jared, Mariah, Aaron and Shannon. Great-grandfather of Daimian, Shane, Tarilyn, Sierra and Oliver. A sincere thank you to all of the staff at The Meadows of Dorchester for all of their care and compassion. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. in in the funeral home chapel. Burial at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens in Fonthill to follow. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. "The song is ended but the melody lingers on."
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020