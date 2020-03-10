Home

Davidson Funeral Homes, Port Colborne Chapel
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Passed away peacefully, while surrounded by her family at the Loyalist Retirement Home, St. Catharines on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in her 100th year. Born in Fonthill, she has lived in this area all of her life. Predeceased by her first husband Allen Joseph McDonnell, second husband George Castle, her parents John Frederich and Edith Ebert, her brothers Fred, Bill, Doug and Tim Ebert, sisters Kay Otterbine and June Godak. Survived by her loving daughter Cathy Castle (Ron), loving son Blaise McDonnell (Sharon) and sister Joy Ellis. Cherished by her 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends are invited to visit the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. A private family interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 10, 2020
