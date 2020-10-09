May 6, 1930 - October 6, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Edie Taylor announce her passing on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 at St. Catharines General Hospital. Edie was the daughter of Clara (Pike) and Rev. Francis Jones. Loving mother of Dean William (Marcie Doan) of St. Catharines. Also remembering "Nanna" are her grandchildren Drew (Julie) Taylor of La Canada, CA, Claire (Daniel) Fisker of Midland, Michigan, Geoffrey (Leana) Taylor of Los Angeles, CA, Brian Ferguson of London, Sarah Ferguson of Thunder Bay, Zack Taylor of St. Catharines, Keaton and Carson Welycha of Welland and great grandchildren William, Gemma, and Wyatt Taylor and Dane Fisker. Sadly she was predeceased by her daughter Jane (Taylor) Ferguson and son Graham Taylor. Edie enjoyed a warm relationship with her daughter-in-law Liz Taylor and son-in-law Steve Ferguson and his wife Judy; and dear friend Elsa Gehrke. Edie was predeceased by her older brother Llewellyn (Leola) Jones and is survived by her younger brother Bob (Lois) Goode of Barrie. Born in Port Blandford, Newfoundland, Edith attended Bishop Spencer College in St. John's Newfoundland where she lived with her family. At the age of 17 she moved to Toronto and later St. Catharines. There on April 19, 1949, she married William Taylor, a navy veteran of WWII whom she met at a dance while he was stationed in Newfoundland. Their happy marriage of 62 years provided a joyous foundation to their family. Bill and Edie were keenly interested in politics at all levels. Edie served as Returning Officer for many Federal and Provincial Elections and served as Census Commissioner for St. Catharines in 1971. She was a faithful member of the St. Columba Anglican Church and its ACW. Each year she worked tirelessly preparing for their popular church bazaar. Her delicious preserves were local favorites! The family would like to thank the staff at St. Catharines General Hospital for their thoughtful care. A private graveside service has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the St. Columba ACW would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
