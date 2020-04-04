|
Edith died peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 75. Beloved wife of Alfred William Staines, for 42 years. Cherished mother of Christine (Terry), Michael, Karen (Ted), Doug (Jean), Heather and Sheila (Gord). Loving grandma of Jennifer, D'Arcy, Angel, Mike, Allyssa, Kailyn, Caleb, Dustin, Joseph, Daniel, Emily, Evan, Steven and Stewart, as well as many great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Ed (Carole), Carol (Roy), Elizabeth (Dennis) and Victor (Norma). She will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Edith was predeceased by her parents Dorothy and Arthur Gammon, as well as her grandson Caleb Hare. Edie has always enjoyed traveling the world. Her favourite cruise was through Alaska and her top destination was Hawaii. In her early years she worked as a draftsperson for Provincial Crane. After retiring from The Town of Niagara-on-the-Lake she enjoyed her time as a snowbird in Texas. Edie being an avid fisherwoman, once won 1st place in the Women's Salmon Derby. She could always be found with a book in hand or enjoying an episode of Coronation Street. In keeping with Edie's wishes, cremation has taken place. A visitation and service will take place at a later date, to celebrate Edie's life. Arrangements have been entrusted to MORGAN FUNERAL HOME, 415 Regent St. Niagara-on-the-Lake. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morganfuneral.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020