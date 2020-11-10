1926-2020 It is with great sadness, the family of Edna Webber announces her passing on November 4, 2020 at Tufford Nursing Home after a brief illness in her 95th year. Edna was the loving daughter of Roy and Nellie Flewelling (deceased), daughter-in law of William and Vada Webber (deceased). Predeceased by siblings, Ethel (Neil) Lickman, Sylvia (Joe Yakymishen) and (Cecil Peasant), William (Viola) Flewelling. Brother-in-law, Wayne Webber and close friend, May Rourke. Survived by loving children, Karan (Stan) Kopec, and Gerry (Valarie) Webber. Will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Jill (Steven) Hayden, Kevin Kopec, Richard (Meliss) Dwyer,and Jennifer (Keegan) Gennings. Lovingly remembered by her great grandchildren, Taylor (Brandon), Liam, Evan, Abby,and Haily. She will also be missed by her sister-in -law, Fleurette Webber and her niece, Carole MacCabe. Born in Welland, Mom lived most of her life in Welland and Port Colborne. She attended Ross Public School and Welland High. She managed Family Fair and Fairweather stores. She also supervised at K-mart, Seaway Mall for many years until she retired. Mom enjoyed family gatherings, cooking and knitting, and visiting friends. She was a great animal lover and she especially loved her cats. In later years, she resided at Tufford Manor in St. Catharines. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the compassionate care their Mother received from the staff. Special thanks to Rene, Shawna, Tracey, Glenda, Samantha, Juan and especially Doctor John Luce. Your loving care in her final days means so much to our family. As per Edna's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family internment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Humane Society would be appreciated. Rest in Peace Mom, we will love you forever.