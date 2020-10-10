March 7, 1924 - October 7, 2020 Devoted daughter of Alvin and Kathryn Benner of Sherkston. Inseparable sister to Jane, Margaret, and Jack. Partner in life, farming, and euchre of Burt Fraser (1988). Mother to much loved oldest son, John Boy (2010) and Cathy; spoiled favourite, Bob (2015) and Debbie; favourite (and only) daughter, Cindy (Bob Perkes). Proud grandmother of CJ, Chad, Luke, Jesse, Jenna, and Tanya. And beloved GG of Logan, Marissa, Ty, Aubrye, Mya, Sebastian, Luca, and Matteo. Millie grew up in the big white house on the corner of Pleasant Beach Road with her family, spending many hours at the lake, and playing basketball for the Port Colborne Bears. Always an athlete, it was while playing baseball that Millie spotted a handsome redheaded pitcher, beginning a courtship that lasted through WWII. Millie and Burt began their life together in 1946 and purchased Spilt Acres Farm a year later, which was her happy home for 71 years. An avid gardener, teacher, dog lover, serious tart maker, and fierce competitor, Millie looked forward to the Welland Fair every year, where she could show off her beautiful flowers. When she wasn't managing the homestead, she was contributing to the community, especially her church, the Horticulture Society, Historical Society, Women's Institute, and the Friends of Point Abino Lighthouse. Well into her 90s, Millie remained active with her many hobbies, friends, and growing family. When she decided to leave the farm, she enjoyed two years at Garrison Place with new friends and many activities like bridge, art, and flower arranging. After turning 96 and enduring seven months of COVID isolation, Millie's health declined and she was hospitalized for the last four months. Friends and family uplifted her spirits with daily calls and visits but Millie was ready for the next step and passed away peacefully. Millie had so many friends throughout her life and the Fraser family is thankful that she was so loved by her community. Special thanks to family friends Carol Coopman, Kim Babcock, and Pat Harrington; and to Dr. Che, Garrison Place, Douglas Memorial Hospital, and Gilmore Lodge for taking such good care of her over the last four months. Donations can be made to Grace UB Church, 895 Empire Rd, Sherkston, ON, L0S 1R0. Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral service will be by invitation only. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca