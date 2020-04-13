Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna POIRIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna POIRIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna POIRIER Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her husband Frank and survived by her sister Joan Spinelli. Sadly missed by her children Irv (Linda), Joe (Sheila), Linda Howie, Beverly Cowan, Dolores Evans, Brenda (Paul) Wilson and her adopted daughter Carol. Cherished grandmother of Dana, David, Fred, Jeremy, Laura, Hoss, Dawn, Clayton and Spencer and sadly missed by her many great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dolores and Carol for taking exceptional care of Mom in her final years. Although our Mom was a little lady she had the strength of a giant and touched the heart of all those she met. In memory of Edna donations can be made to the . Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, with a celebration of her life at a later date. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -