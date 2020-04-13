|
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by her husband Frank and survived by her sister Joan Spinelli. Sadly missed by her children Irv (Linda), Joe (Sheila), Linda Howie, Beverly Cowan, Dolores Evans, Brenda (Paul) Wilson and her adopted daughter Carol. Cherished grandmother of Dana, David, Fred, Jeremy, Laura, Hoss, Dawn, Clayton and Spencer and sadly missed by her many great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dolores and Carol for taking exceptional care of Mom in her final years. Although our Mom was a little lady she had the strength of a giant and touched the heart of all those she met. In memory of Edna donations can be made to the . Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, with a celebration of her life at a later date. Online condolences at www.pattersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 13, 2020