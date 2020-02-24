Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Resources
More Obituaries for Edouard Charlebois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edouard "Eddy" Charlebois

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edouard "Eddy" Charlebois Obituary
Passed away peacefully on February 22nd, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Norma (2004). He will be deeply missed by his children Leonard (Penny), Dianne (Tim) Sturman, Joanne (Don) Sabourin, Larry (Cheryl), Laura (Dennis) Graveline and Raymond (Carrie), 21 grandchildren and their spouses and 9 great-grandchildren. Survived by sisters Rita (late John) Klimala, Cecile (late Paul) Paquette, brother-in-law Raymond (Joanne) Lebert and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son John (2016), his parents Hermidas & Aurore, siblings Eugene (Simone), Eva (Lionel) Damphousse, Bertha (Albert) St. Jacques, Honore (Jeanette) & Hormidas (Marie-Rose), in-laws Steve & Irene Lebert and sister-in-law Dolores (Howard) Thompson. Eddy, along with his 3 brothers, came to Port Colborne from Ottawa to work at INCO (now Vale). Eddy was a member of the INCO First Aid competition where they won many Awards. He was also a past-president of the Committee Culturel where they raised funds for various Port Colborne projects. Thank you to family, friends, neighbours and medical staff for all their care. A special thank you for the exceptional end care by Dr. Scher and staff. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Jean de Brebeuf Roman Catholic Church, 300 Killaly Street East, Port Colborne at 10:30 a.m. with Father Gustave Mombo Mabiala officiating. Rite of Committal following at Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery, 735 Lakeshore Road East, Port Colborne. If so desired, donations in memory of Eddy may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or a . Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edouard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -