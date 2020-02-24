|
|
Passed away peacefully on February 22nd, 2020 at the Douglas Memorial Hospital at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Norma (2004). He will be deeply missed by his children Leonard (Penny), Dianne (Tim) Sturman, Joanne (Don) Sabourin, Larry (Cheryl), Laura (Dennis) Graveline and Raymond (Carrie), 21 grandchildren and their spouses and 9 great-grandchildren. Survived by sisters Rita (late John) Klimala, Cecile (late Paul) Paquette, brother-in-law Raymond (Joanne) Lebert and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son John (2016), his parents Hermidas & Aurore, siblings Eugene (Simone), Eva (Lionel) Damphousse, Bertha (Albert) St. Jacques, Honore (Jeanette) & Hormidas (Marie-Rose), in-laws Steve & Irene Lebert and sister-in-law Dolores (Howard) Thompson. Eddy, along with his 3 brothers, came to Port Colborne from Ottawa to work at INCO (now Vale). Eddy was a member of the INCO First Aid competition where they won many Awards. He was also a past-president of the Committee Culturel where they raised funds for various Port Colborne projects. Thank you to family, friends, neighbours and medical staff for all their care. A special thank you for the exceptional end care by Dr. Scher and staff. The family will receive friends at the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be recited in the funeral home on Tuesday at 3 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at St. Jean de Brebeuf Roman Catholic Church, 300 Killaly Street East, Port Colborne at 10:30 a.m. with Father Gustave Mombo Mabiala officiating. Rite of Committal following at Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery, 735 Lakeshore Road East, Port Colborne. If so desired, donations in memory of Eddy may be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or a . Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 24, 2020