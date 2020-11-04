It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our father, following a sudden illness, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his wife Lota Jean Neumann (February 21, 2020). Survived by his children David (Dawn) Neumann, Debbie (Pat) Parent, Michael (Tracy) Neumann, grandchildren Angela Neumann, Jamie (Janet) Neumann, Keith and Dereck Arnold, Amy and Joey Neumann, great-grandchildren AJ Neumann and Gus Neumann. He will be sadly missed by sisters Marcia Bunn and Janice Neumann, brother-in-law Ken (Georgina) Hunter, sister-in-law Doreen Cunningham, as well as many nieces and nephews. During his life he worked at the Niagara Falls Wire Weaving and Kraft Foods, and was an active member of the Niagara Falls Voluntary Fireman's Association and Coffee Club. The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to the Niagara EMS Paramedics, Niagara Falls Fire Department and the attentive staff at GNGH. Our father and mother are now back together to continue their journey. Mom, Dad we miss you both so much, you brought so much joy to our lives and enriched us in ways that we are eternally grateful. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St., Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by the Rite of Committal at Fairview Cemetery, where he will be reunited with his cherished wife Lota Jean. In memory of Mr. Neumann, memorial contributions may be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association or The Canadian Kidney Foundation, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com