1/1
Edward Adam NEUMANN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our father, following a sudden illness, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 85. Predeceased by his wife Lota Jean Neumann (February 21, 2020). Survived by his children David (Dawn) Neumann, Debbie (Pat) Parent, Michael (Tracy) Neumann, grandchildren Angela Neumann, Jamie (Janet) Neumann, Keith and Dereck Arnold, Amy and Joey Neumann, great-grandchildren AJ Neumann and Gus Neumann. He will be sadly missed by sisters Marcia Bunn and Janice Neumann, brother-in-law Ken (Georgina) Hunter, sister-in-law Doreen Cunningham, as well as many nieces and nephews. During his life he worked at the Niagara Falls Wire Weaving and Kraft Foods, and was an active member of the Niagara Falls Voluntary Fireman's Association and Coffee Club. The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to the Niagara EMS Paramedics, Niagara Falls Fire Department and the attentive staff at GNGH. Our father and mother are now back together to continue their journey. Mom, Dad we miss you both so much, you brought so much joy to our lives and enriched us in ways that we are eternally grateful. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St., Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by the Rite of Committal at Fairview Cemetery, where he will be reunited with his cherished wife Lota Jean. In memory of Mr. Neumann, memorial contributions may be made to The Canadian Diabetes Association or The Canadian Kidney Foundation, and would be appreciated by his family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved