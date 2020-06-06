It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our brother Ed on Friday, May 29, 2020. Ed is survived by son Kevin, daughter-in-law Karissa and granddaughter Pepper, son-in-law Dan Deblois and granddaughter Lorelai. Dear friend of Collette. He will be dearly missed by his brothers Ron (Sandy), Charles (Marsha), sisters Lynda Bernier (Pete), Deborah Eden (Geoff), JoAnn Culp (Dan) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his father Ronald and mother Mary, brother George and wife Jenn. In keeping with Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



