Passed away September 23, 2020 in his 91st year. Predeceased by his parents, Luciano and Maria Di Fant, his loving wife, Joan and grandson baby Owen Christensen. He leaves behind his children, Mary Beth Hardy (Gary) and Linda Broughton (Dean). Eddie loved spending time with his three grandchildren; Evan Christensen, Andrew Christensen (Amber) and Bradley Hardy (Désirée), as well as his great-grandchildren; Mack, Tara, Chayce, and Madison. Also survived by his sister, Olga. He was a very independent man, who definitely did things his own way and that's why he was loved so much. At his request cremation has taken place and there will be a Funeral Mass held at St. Alfred's Church on Tuesday, September 29th at 11 a.m. Following mass, an inurnment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Vincent de Paul Society through St. Alfred's Parish. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations, Funeral attendance is limited to 125 at church. All guests attending the funeral MUST wear a mask. Online Guest-Book: https://dartefuneralhome.com/home/