Passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in St. Catharines, Ontario. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 50 years Kathleen, his children Terry (Michelle) and Kevin (April), and his brother Wes (Virginia). Treasured grandpa to Annastasia, KJ, Madeleine, Cameron, Samuel, Preston and Imogen. Survived by his sisters-in-law Pat Grout and Lois Grout. Born and raised in Star City, Saskatchewan, he is predeceased by his parents, Arthur and Mary, and his brothers Jim and David. Ed was quiet in his demeanour, but once you scratched the surface, a completely different person would often emerge. He gave hundreds of hours in service to the work of the church and God's kingdom and was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for Ina Grafton. He loved listening to music; if you put on a good gospel tune, his foot would be tapping along to the beat in no time. He provided thoughtful insight and gave heartfelt gifts. Though he didn't always show his emotions, he would always go the extra mile for his family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Ed's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca. BUTLER (905) 646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 13, 2020.