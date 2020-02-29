|
Passed away at the age of 78, on February 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Babcock) for 55 years, loving father of Lynn (Mark) and Bill (deceased) and grandfather to Chloe and Sheena. Son of Miriam (May Hacker) and Leslie Austin in Fenwick. Survived by sisters Nancy and Rosemary and predeceased by sister, Carole. Ted was an avid farmer, metallurgical engineer, and liked to go for drives. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Trinity United Church, 4287 William St., Beamsville on Saturday, March 7th at 1p.m. Rev. Heather Weaver-Orosz will officiate. Donations to the Canadian Liver or Cancer Foundation are appreciated. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020