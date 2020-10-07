Passed away peacefully, on October 1, 2020 at Hospice Niagara after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Ed was born September 21st 1941 in Glasgow, Scotland. Predeceased by his parents; John and Elizabeth Findlater. Beloved husband of Ruth. Loving Dad of Laura (Peter), Colin (Michelle) and Tanya (Darin). Proud Grandpa of Brad, Alex, Riley and Jeffrey. Dear brother of Irene Tollan and sister-in-law, Anna Findlater. Predeceased by his brothers; Jack and Norman, sister-in-law May and brother-in-law Jim. His legacy will be his caring, giving nature to his friends and family. His sense of humour will be missed. The majority of his career was spent as a high school teacher and earlier as a tradesman electrician. He was a passionate sports fan especially soccer and golf. Ed and his late friend, Iain MacGregor, started St. Catharines Secondary School Boys Soccer. He was the president of the St. Catharines City Soccer Club for 15 years. Ed was a referee for over 20 years and proud to have officiated an Ontario Cup Soccer Final. Ed enjoyed his retirement years gardening multiple varieties of tomatoes, golfing, pub outings with friends and many trips to Portugal. Many heartfelt thanks to the earth angels at Hospice Niagara. In honouring Ed's wishes cremation has taken place. Ed always enjoyed a good party and a celebration of life will be held in his honour when conditions allow it. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca