1/
Edward Charles DeMARSH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at Chelsey Park LTC Home, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Mr. Edward Charles DeMarsh, of London, in his 87th year. Beloved husband of his beautiful wife, Colleen, of 66 years. Loving father of Ted DeMarsh, Margaret (David) Hirter, James (Mary) DeMarsh, David DeMarsh, and Kathryn (Craig) Gowan. Adored grandfather of 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Pat DeMarsh-Hudson and the late John DeMarsh (Donna). Uncle Eddie will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Edward are asked to consider LHSC - Translational Prostate Cancer Research Group. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Westview Funeral Chapel
709 Wonderland Road, N
London, ON N6H 4L1
(519) 641-1793
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westview Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved