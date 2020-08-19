Peacefully at Chelsey Park LTC Home, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Mr. Edward Charles DeMarsh, of London, in his 87th year. Beloved husband of his beautiful wife, Colleen, of 66 years. Loving father of Ted DeMarsh, Margaret (David) Hirter, James (Mary) DeMarsh, David DeMarsh, and Kathryn (Craig) Gowan. Adored grandfather of 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Pat DeMarsh-Hudson and the late John DeMarsh (Donna). Uncle Eddie will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Edward are asked to consider LHSC - Translational Prostate Cancer Research Group. For information and online condolences, please visit www.westviewfuneralchapel.com