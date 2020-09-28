of Sherkston, passed away at the Douglas Memorial Hospital September 24, 2020 at the age of 89. Beloved husband for 65 years of Joyce Balogh, loving father of Ava (Jerry) Dalcourt, Penny (Mark) Fitzgerald and DeeAnne (Rick) Urbanowicz. Dear grandfather of Lindsay (Randy) Bernard, Amanda Boisvenue, Ilyssa Boisvenue, Ryley Boisvenue, Kristie (Jason) Bath and Edward Dalcourt. Great-grandfather of Evan Bath, Owen Bath, Grayson Bath, and Hudson Thompson. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Edward was predeceased by his parents Kalman and Margaret Balogh and his brother, Lloyd Balogh. Born in Humberstone, Ontario he has lived in the area all of his life. Edward worked at INCO from where he retired. He enjoyed gardening, photography trap and skeet shooting, and fishing (Bounty Hunter). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral has taken place. If so desired, donations may be made towards the purchase of a Memorial Bench to be placed at H. H. Knoll Lakeview Park in his Memory. Arrangements entrusted to DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com