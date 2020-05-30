It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ed on May 26, 2020. Cherished husband of Susan. Loving father of Kelly and her husband Ziggy. Will be Greatly missed by his grandchildren Mac and Hannah, and his fur babies April and Kitkat and many family and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at a further date. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street and South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 30, 2020.