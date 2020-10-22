It is with great sorrow that the family and friends of George "Edward" Gilbert announce his passing on October 16, 2020, at Errinrung Nursing Home in Thornbury in his 76th year. Left to mourn are his mother Lois, his brothers, Mikel and Murray, their spouses and many nieces and nephews. Ed was one of the co-founders of the AIDS Committee of Simcoe County and acted as its first Executive Director. In recognition of its founder, the ACSC has renamed itself, the Gilbert Centre for Social and Support Services. Ed spent many years in St. Catharines and will be sorrowly missed by his friend Doreen Peever and once long time partner and friend, Ray Robitaille.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store