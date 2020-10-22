1/
Edward (George) Gilbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sorrow that the family and friends of George "Edward" Gilbert announce his passing on October 16, 2020, at Errinrung Nursing Home in Thornbury in his 76th year. Left to mourn are his mother Lois, his brothers, Mikel and Murray, their spouses and many nieces and nephews. Ed was one of the co-founders of the AIDS Committee of Simcoe County and acted as its first Executive Director. In recognition of its founder, the ACSC has renamed itself, the Gilbert Centre for Social and Support Services. Ed spent many years in St. Catharines and will be sorrowly missed by his friend Doreen Peever and once long time partner and friend, Ray Robitaille.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved