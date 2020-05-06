Dad was a very devoted husband to Irene (Kramer), a loving father to Christel (David), Donald (Lory) and Karen (James), and a loving Opa to Mark (Kahlee) and Michelle (Thomas). He worked as a banker and then as the first administrator of Tabor Manor Senior Citizens' home. Dad was also very involved in his church for many years. We will miss this talented, musical, fun loving, and giving man very much. A private graveside service will be held on May 6, 2020 with a memorial celebration at a future date. Many thanks to the Tabor Manor family for their compassionate care. Please direct any donations to either the Mennonite Central Committee (mcccanada.ca) or to Radiant Care Tabor Manor (radiantcare.net). Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 6, 2020.