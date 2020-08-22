Passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Ann for 48 years. Loving father of Ken (Cynthia) and Dan (Mandy). Cherished grandpa of Christopher, Bradley, Cassandra, Britney and Amelia. Great-grandpa of Micandra, Karter, Atlas, Oliver and Elinor. Brother-in-law of Paul Ferris. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephew and cousins. A Private Family Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Ed, donations to the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by his family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com