|
|
Passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in his 85th year. Loving husband to Phyllis for 61 years. Dear father of Bill, Eddie and David. Edward is survived by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Helen Montavani and Rose Guzda. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME. Please visit our website to leave an online condolence. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 25, 2020