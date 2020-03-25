Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward KOZNUK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward KOZNUK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward KOZNUK Obituary
Passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Welland Hospital in his 85th year. Loving husband to Phyllis for 61 years. Dear father of Bill, Eddie and David. Edward is survived by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his sisters Helen Montavani and Rose Guzda. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME. Please visit our website to leave an online condolence. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -