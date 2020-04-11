Home

Edward Leonard SCHANCK

Edward Leonard SCHANCK Obituary
Edward Leonard Schanck passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Edward was born September 13, 1932. He proudly served 35 years on the City of York Fire Department in Toronto, retiring as a Platoon Chief. He was known for his devotion and dedication to his family, his hard work ethic along with the love of sports. Edward is survived and will be dearly missed by the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Barbara; daughters Cheryl and Michele; grandchildren Adam (Sarah), Genna (Dustin) and Ryan; and great-grandchildren Nickolas, Nadia, Benjamin and Oliver. he is also survived by his siblings Morris, Marie and Irene. Predeceased by brother, Kenneth. Ed will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. Due to current situation, an intimate graveside service for the family will be held at Glendale Funeral Home and Cemetery with a Memorial Service to follow at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in his memory may be made to www.gofundme.com towards PPE or The .
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 11, 2020
