|
|
Peacefully surrounded by the love and support of his family, Edward passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Garden City Manor, at the age of 80. Beloved husband for 54 years to his wife, Ellen. Loving father of Donna (George) Giancola, Laura (Peter) Iriotakis, Edward (Wendy) Majewski, and Michael (Jody) Majewski. Proud grandfather of Nicolas, David, Christian, Alyssa, Jared, Jonah, Jeremy, Rhys and Hunter. A special thank you to everyone at Garden City Manor for their compassionate care during our father's final days. In accordance with Edward's wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133). A celebration of Edward's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations given to the Alzheimer Society, would be appreciated by the Majewski family. Online condolences may be shared on Edward's tribute page found at EssentialsNiagara.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 4, 2020