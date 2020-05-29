It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Edward on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Greater Niagara General Hospital at 61 years of age. Beloved husband of Kim Brown. Loving father of Sabrina (Andrew) Piluso, Shelby-Rae Partington, and Barley (woof). Dear grandfather of Hazel and Lian. Survived by mother Janice White and mother-in-law Melva Kizul. Predeceased by father Maxwell Brown, stepfather John White, and father-in-law Michael Kizul. Brother to John (Jess), Pam (Rick), and Wendy (Tim). Brother-in-law to Michael, and Tammy (Ray). Uncle to Bentley, Kelly, Erin, Bryan, Shelby, and Sean. Ed was a clever, quick-witted, and music-loving man who loved his friends and family dearly. Ed lived his life to the fullest, travelling often to the Caribbean and Myrtle Beach, going to concerts, making people laugh, and always lending a helping hand to those he loved. He was a major sports fan; he played many sports over the course of his life from competitive baseball to darts, and he loved watching the Bills and the Blue Jays. Not Dallas! Ed was a long-time employee of Royal LePage, and he worked at many of Welland's factories in his earlier years. Ed's family would like to thank the staff at GNGH, especially his nurses, for taking such great care of him and for accommodating the family during these difficult times. A celebration of life will be held once the pandemic-related restrictions have been lifted. Please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca By the way, this obituary was "edited by Ed."
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 29, 2020.