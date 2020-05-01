Edward SANOCKI
In the early hours of April 28, 2020, Edward Sanocki passed away after living a long life. He lived life on his own terms and never let anything slow him down. He spent his life as an electrician, loving every minute of his work. Though always determined, Edward was the first to lend a hand. However as comes with time, his body couldn't keep up with his ambitious mind. He leaves behind his loving family in Canada and Poland as he moves on to a new chapter. There will be a private visitation held with a public memorial service taking place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 1, 2020.
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
